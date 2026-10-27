'All My Children' star Alan Dysert dies at 75 after battling incurable cancer

American actor Alan Dysert, who starred in the popular TV soap opera All My Children as Sean Cudahy, has died at the age of 75 having battled a rare and incurable form of cancer for years.

The actor died on Friday, October 23, and his wife Michele Dysert announced his death in a heart-wrenching post to Facebook on Sunday..

Although she did not disclose the exact cause of his death, Michele revealed that her husband had faced numerous health challenges over the years.

"My heart is broken," she wrote while remembering Dysert as her husband and best friend.

In his autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer! (2023), the actor had spoken openly about his health problems, which included his diagnosis of a rare and aggressive type of cancer that was incurable.

During his treatment he had 29 CT scans, four major cancer surgeries and several treatments of chemotherapy.

Parade reported that Dysert had been placed in an intensive care unit because of a collapsed lung mere weeks before his death.

Born in Illinois in 1951, Dysert studied television arts at the University of Illinois before making his television debut in the sitcom Soap in 1978.

He rose to prominence after portraying Sean Cudahy in ABC's All My Children, appearing in 79 episodes between 1980 and 1990.

Besides acting, Dysert worked as a filmmaker, producer, musician and acting teacher, helping aspiring performers develop their skills.

Interestingly, the actor had expressed a wish that his loved ones should celebrate his life rather than mourn his death.

He is survived by his wife Michele and two sons, Cody and Cooper.