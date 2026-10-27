Pope Leo to embark on gruelling 31,000km journey weeks after cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV is set to undertake a 31,000-kilometre journey across three South American countries next month, just weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican confirmed on Monday.

The 71-year-old pontiff will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17 after doctors declared him medically fit to travel, ending uncertainty over the ambitious tour following his recent health complications.

According to the Vatican, Leo's recovery is progressing well, with his latest medical examinations showing no complications that could prevent him from travelling.

He was previously diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The pope underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on October 13, during which doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung after discovering a cancerous growth.

However, follow-up examinations confirmed that the cancer was localised and that he would not require further treatment.

Interestingly, the upcoming journey will be among the most demanding foreign trips undertaken by a Catholic leader in decades.

The 12-day tour will cover 10 cities, with Leo scheduled to deliver 36 speeches and participate in around 50 events.

His itinerary also includes a dozen flights and two helicopter journeys, including travel to high-altitude locations in Peru.

The visit will mark a return to familiar territory for the first American pope, who spent decades working as a missionary in Peru and served as bishop of Chiclayo between 2015 and 2023.

During his stay, Leo is expected to meet Argentine President Javier Milei, visit a prison complex in Buenos Aires and address the people of Peru.

Despite receiving medical clearance, the pontiff has been adjusting his daily schedule on doctors' advice to allow sufficient rest during his recovery.

The Vatican said the trip would proceed without any changes to the previously announced itinerary.