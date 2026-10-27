Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's warm co-parenting call sparks flirting talk

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have given fans a rare look at how they get along these days, after she rang him during a livestream and the pair chatted warmly about their daughter, Dream.

Chyna was broadcasting on the streaming platform Kick when she phoned her former partner and asked him to say hello to her viewers.

What followed was a relaxed, cordial exchange that kept going well beyond a quick greeting. The conversation was reported on 26 October 2026, with the details attributed to TMZ.

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During the call, Chyna brought up a recent social media post from Kardashian and praised his photos, describing them as “fire”.

Kardashian is said to have politely waved off the compliment, while Chyna carried on admiring his looks.

Some outlets have read her tone as flirty, though that is a random interpretation of the exchange rather than anything either of them has confirmed.

Neither Chyna nor Kardashian has suggested they are romantically involved again, and nothing in the talks points to a reunion.

What the call does show is a noticeably friendlier footing between two people who share a daughter and whose relationship has often been in the headlines.

The easy, joking tone, and the fact that Kardashian answered and stayed on the line for a live audience, will be read by many fans as a sign that the co-parenting arrangement is in a good place.

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