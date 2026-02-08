Blac Chyna discusses what makes her kids different from others

Blac Chyna discusses do's and don'ts for her kids

Blac Chyna is spilling parenting secrets.

The model and entrepreneur, 37, during a conversation with People magazine at Starry Starry Night Gala, benefitting breast cancer awareness on January 31.

Chyna discussed that her kids, son King Cairo, 13, and daughter Dream, 9, do not waste their hours scrolling social media.

“King and Dream, they don’t care about Instagram or TikTok or any of these type of things at all. They don't care,” Blac Chyna said.

She further shared that her motive is to maintain a sense of normalcy for her kids to ensure they don’t grow up too fast.

“They're just being kids, and I'm letting them be kids. I'm not putting them in certain things to disturb their inner childhood,” she explained. “I'm keeping them sheltered, but not too sheltered, but just enough. You know?”

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, shares son King with rapper Tyga and her daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

As for now, she is single, she has earlier emphasised on the importance of co-parenting with both former partners. Chyna believes that the simple formula of co-parenting is “communication” and “boundaries.”

"I think the main thing is communication. And also, learning your boundaries," she said while speaking to Access Hollywood in March. "And, if you have your own thing going on, you won’t be so much in the other person’s business."

"Sometimes people lose themselves and they’re so caught up in the other parent’s business to where they can’t even focus on themselves," she added.

"But ultimately, focus on the kid, show respect, have boundaries and communication, and you should have a healthy co-parenting life."

Elsewhere, Chyna mentioned in the conversation during gala that she is taking break from dating and prioritising herself.

“I'm taking a break from the love circuit. I'm giving all the love to myself,” she said, adding that she’s going to the gym every day and focusing on nutrition.