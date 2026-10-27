Miranda Lambert to headline Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show

Miranda Lambert will headline the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day halftime show this year, performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The country star will take the stage for the nationally televised show, the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

The tradition began in 1997 at Texas Stadium with Reba McEntire and launches The Salvation Army’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign.

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The Cowboys say the campaign and the halftime show together have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for people in need.

Lambert, a multi-platinum artist and three-time Grammy winner, grew up in East Texas, about an hour east of Dallas.

Her announcement carries a hometown flavour, and she said she cannot wait to be “back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”

She also spoke about the occasion itself, saying music brings people together in a special way, particularly when it spreads joy and hope to families who need it most.

The halftime slot has grown into one of the most prominent spots on the American country and pop calendar.

Previous performers include Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, who played last year, Lainey Wilson in 2024, and the Jonas Brothers, who appeared in 2008 and 2022.

The idea of turning the halftime show into the campaign’s kickoff came from Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ chief brand officer and co-owner, who is a former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army.

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