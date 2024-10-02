 
Geo News

Miranda Lambert feels no need for kids with Brendan McLoughlin: Source

Miranda Lambert reportedly rejected the idea of having kids with Brendan McLoughlin in order to spend a happy life

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Photo: Miranda Lambert feels no need for kids with Brendan McLoughlin: Source
Photo: Miranda Lambert feels no need for kids with Brendan McLoughlin: Source

Miranda Lambert reportedly has no problem with not having a little one around.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Miranda says her life is full without being someone’s mom.”

They went on to claim, “And that she and Brendan are super happy with the way things are.”

“Never say never, but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future,” the source also added.

“While he would love to have a baby with Miranda, “Brendan respects her decision and loves her no matter what,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Miranda has no baby plans several A-listed celebrities like Selena Gomez, Adele and Brad Pitt are planning to increase their brood.

Adele is reportedly prioritizing baby plans with Rich Paul whereas Brad Pitt wants to have baby number 7 with girlfriend Ines De Ramon. For this reason, the actor is also spending extra romantic time with Ines.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly opting for an adoption or surrogacy since the songstress confessed her inability to carry kids on her own due to medical reasons. 

Jason, Travis Kelce list ‘bad' movie suggestions from Swifties
Jason, Travis Kelce list ‘bad' movie suggestions from Swifties
Mariah Carey can't afford new beau as she has 'millions in debt:' Source
Mariah Carey can't afford new beau as she has 'millions in debt:' Source
R. Kelly's daughter tells all about singer in new documentary trailer: Watch
R. Kelly's daughter tells all about singer in new documentary trailer: Watch
Taylor Swift shines 'a light' over 'global issue of poverty'
Taylor Swift shines 'a light' over 'global issue of poverty'
Lady Gaga discusses Harley Quinn's contradictions in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Lady Gaga discusses Harley Quinn's contradictions in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Kim Kardashian fans think she used to be pretty but looks weird now: Report
Kim Kardashian fans think she used to be pretty but looks weird now: Report
Kim Kardashian beauty branded similar to 'bride of Frankenstein:' Source video
Kim Kardashian beauty branded similar to 'bride of Frankenstein:' Source
Elton John lists his missing organs and reveals what keeps him going video
Elton John lists his missing organs and reveals what keeps him going