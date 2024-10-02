Photo: Miranda Lambert feels no need for kids with Brendan McLoughlin: Source

Miranda Lambert reportedly has no problem with not having a little one around.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Miranda says her life is full without being someone’s mom.”

They went on to claim, “And that she and Brendan are super happy with the way things are.”

“Never say never, but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future,” the source also added.

“While he would love to have a baby with Miranda, “Brendan respects her decision and loves her no matter what,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Miranda has no baby plans several A-listed celebrities like Selena Gomez, Adele and Brad Pitt are planning to increase their brood.

Adele is reportedly prioritizing baby plans with Rich Paul whereas Brad Pitt wants to have baby number 7 with girlfriend Ines De Ramon. For this reason, the actor is also spending extra romantic time with Ines.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly opting for an adoption or surrogacy since the songstress confessed her inability to carry kids on her own due to medical reasons.