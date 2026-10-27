Natalie Portman finally addresses new baby with Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is opening up about life as a mother of three after welcoming a “magical” new baby with partner Tanguy Destable.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Monday, the Oscar winner, 45, reflected on how her newest arrival has changed her perspective on raising her two older children.

“I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas,” she said of son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

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The Black Swan star described welcoming another child as an experience that has left her life “full of wonder and joy.” She has not publicly revealed the newborn’s name, sex or birth date.

Portman first announced her pregnancy in April, describing the experience as a “privilege” and “miracle.” She also suggested it would probably be her last time expanding her family, explaining, “There’s a calm [this time] and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me. That makes the experience so beautiful every day.”

The actress, who began dating French musician Destable in 2025, also shared her outlook on love, saying, “the most important thing is love.” She added that kindness, laughter and loving others are what matter most at this stage of her life.

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