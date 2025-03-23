Photo: Natalie Portman was shattered post Benjamin Millepied split: Report

Natalie Portman was reportedly left heartbroken when her former husband’s cheating scandal came into light.

Revealing what the actress felt during that time, a new report of Life & Style mentioned, “Natalie went through hell during her divorce.”

For those unversed, Natalie’s former husband Benjamin Millepied was alleged of having an affair with Camille Étienne, a climate activist.

The duo went for a quiet separation in July 2023. Then, the former pair finalized their divorce in February 2024. They share two children together son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.

However, Natalie has reportedly become enamoured with Tanguy Destable.

“But she’s ready to love again and start over,” a spy confided.

They concluded by stating, “And anyone with eyes can see Tanguy is very special to her.”

Previously, a PEOPLE Magazine report dished similar findings and claimed that the divorce was not easy for the star.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a source shared.

"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work,” they continued.