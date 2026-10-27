Taylor Swift celebrates Nashville legacy with Hall of Fame honour at 36

Taylor Swift made history as the youngest-ever inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On Monday, October 26, the 36-year-old global superstar received the prestigious honour at a gala at Music City Center just days after the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Presented by country music star Brad Paisley, the induction recognises The Fate Of Ophelia hitmaker's songwriting achievements and her lasting connection to the city where her musical ambitions first took shape.

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The Eras Tour performer has spent much of her career reinventing her sound, but Nashville remains at the heart of her musical identity.

During her acceptance speech, she reflected on the role the city played in her childhood dreams, saying “I started writing songs when I was a little kid and I knew from the time I wrote my first song that even if it couldn’t be my career, it would be my passion."

“Nashville is the place that I went to in my middle school daydreams,” the 14-time Grammy winner recalled. “It was the place where all the wisdom that I wished to acquire existed in one place.”

She added that the city ultimately gave her everything she had hoped for and more.

“I’ve been very fortunate I’ve gotten to genre hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways,” the Cruel Summer chart-topper said. “And the only reason that I’ve been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville.”

She also emphasised that she has never forgotten the city's influence, expressing pride in sharing its songwriting culture with others.

“I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished the thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about,” the Blank Space songstress added.

Taylor's induction marks another major recognition of her songwriting legacy, following a separate songwriting Hall of Fame honour in New York earlier in the year.

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