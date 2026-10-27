Donnie Iris, Pittsburgh rock legend behind hits 'Ah! Leah!' and 'The Rapper’ dies at 83

Donnie Iris, whose vocals were the driving force behind hits like Ah! Leah!, Love Is Like a Rock and My Girl died on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Donnie Iris was a legend in Western Pennsylvania going all the way back to the late ‘60s, as a member of The Jaggerz.

Iris's bandmates confirmed his death, who had been battling with bladder cancer since his diagnosis in 2023.

In Southern Pennsylvania where Iris was celebrated and beloved as a local legend, the loss hit especially hard.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers drummer Joe Vitale Jr shared the news on Facebook, writing, “To all of Donnie’s wonderful fans who have been following me over the past several years, I have greatly appreciated your support, wonderful messages and that you’ve been so wonderful to talk to.”

“My deepest condolences to Donnie’s daughters and family. To the band and crew, you are all so wonderful and loved working with all of you all these years. Donnie, love ya brother,” part of it read.

Who was Donnie Iris?

Born as Dominic Ierace in New Castle and brought up in Ellwood City, Iris was raised listening constantly to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis Presley and eventually, the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Motown.

He started his musical journey while he was in high school, around 1961 with the doo-wop group the Fabutons.

In 1964, Iris along with Benny Faiella formed The Jaggerz, a band that became a regular feature of the live music circuit in Beaver Falls.

The Jaggerz released their debut album Introducing The Jaggerz in 1969.

The very next year, The Jaggerz got their first breakthrough with the song The Rapper, a catchy heartfelt pop song written by Iris.

Donnie Iris produced his debut studio album, Back on the Streets in 1980 which smashed records with Ah! Leah!

Iris and the Cruisers produced the follow-up album King Cool in August 1981 which featured a strong guitar sound behind Love is Like a Rock and the synthesiser-powered My Girl.