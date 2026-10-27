 
Geo News

Donnie Iris, Pittsburgh rock legend behind hits 'Ah! Leah!' and 'The Rapper' dies at 83

In 1964, Iris, along with Benny Faiella formed The Jaggerz, a band that became a regular feature of the live music circuit in Beaver Falls

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

Donnie Iris, Pittsburgh rock legend behind hits Ah! Leah! and The Rapper’ dies at 83
Donnie Iris, Pittsburgh rock legend behind hits 'Ah! Leah!' and 'The Rapper’ dies at 83

Donnie Iris, whose vocals were the driving force behind hits like Ah! Leah!, Love Is Like a Rock and My Girl died on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Donnie Iris was a legend in Western Pennsylvania going all the way back to the late ‘60s, as a member of The Jaggerz.

Iris's bandmates confirmed his death, who had been battling with bladder cancer since his diagnosis in 2023.

In Southern Pennsylvania where Iris was celebrated and beloved as a local legend, the loss hit especially hard.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers drummer Joe Vitale Jr shared the news on Facebook, writing, “To all of Donnie’s wonderful fans who have been following me over the past several years, I have greatly appreciated your support, wonderful messages and that you’ve been so wonderful to talk to.”

“My deepest condolences to Donnie’s daughters and family. To the band and crew, you are all so wonderful and loved working with all of you all these years. Donnie, love ya brother,” part of it read.

Who was Donnie Iris?

Born as Dominic Ierace in New Castle and brought up in Ellwood City, Iris was raised listening constantly to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis Presley and eventually, the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Motown.

He started his musical journey while he was in high school, around 1961 with the doo-wop group the Fabutons.

In 1964, Iris along with Benny Faiella formed The Jaggerz, a band that became a regular feature of the live music circuit in Beaver Falls.

The Jaggerz released their debut album Introducing The Jaggerz in 1969.

The very next year, The Jaggerz got their first breakthrough with the song The Rapper, a catchy heartfelt pop song written by Iris.

Donnie Iris produced his debut studio album, Back on the Streets in 1980 which smashed records with Ah! Leah!

Iris and the Cruisers produced the follow-up album King Cool in August 1981 which featured a strong guitar sound behind Love is Like a Rock and the synthesiser-powered My Girl.

Make us preferred on Google
Dictionary.com names 'maxxing' Word of the Year 2026: Here's what it means
Dictionary.com names 'maxxing' Word of the Year 2026: Here's what it means
Pope Leo to embark on gruelling 31,000km journey weeks after cancer surgery
Pope Leo to embark on gruelling 31,000km journey weeks after cancer surgery
'All My Children' star Alan Dysert dies at 75 after battling incurable cancer
'All My Children' star Alan Dysert dies at 75 after battling incurable cancer
Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in London: Nominees, favourites and timings
Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony in London: Nominees, favourites and timings
What's Microsoft's buyout offer? Everything to know about voluntary exit program
What's Microsoft's buyout offer? Everything to know about voluntary exit program
Walter Koenig cause of death revealed: Here's everything to know
Walter Koenig cause of death revealed: Here's everything to know
Machado returns to Venezuela after 10 months in exile following Maduro's capture
Machado returns to Venezuela after 10 months in exile following Maduro's capture
Serbian students topple powerful leader Aleksandar Vucic after 14 years: What happens next?
Serbian students topple powerful leader Aleksandar Vucic after 14 years: What happens next?