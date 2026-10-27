Meghan Markle says no to 'royal life' in exciting new announcement

Meghan Markle did not let the negative shadow surrounding her due to Thomas Markle's shocking 'child pornography' allegations dim her life.

The Duchess of Sussex finally decided to return on television screens, seemingly denying those rumours that she and Prince Harry returned to the UK with hope to resume royal duties.

Meghan has signed on to judge Junior MasterChef Australia with Poh Ling Yeow.

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Archie and Lilibet's mother expressed her excitement in a new statement, "I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes.

"I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up."

However, an insider claimed that the real reason behind her television comeback is to boost As Ever and win back Australians' support.

According to New Idea, "It’s clear this is one of Meghan’s dreams to be on a show like this, and Australia was always going to be a big push for As Ever.

"Harry and Meghan’s opportunities are drying up in America, and they are looking further afield, hoping his leverage as a royal will endear them to countries associated with the UK."

Also, Meghan and Harry are big on displaying their love in front of the people. Last time in July, the Duke of Sussex video called his wife on MasterChef Australia.

There are reports that a similar kind of cameo is expected from the former working royals.

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The source shared, "Harry and Meghan are constantly on the defence when it comes to their relationship, so they’re going to take any chance they can to project a warm, loving and 'normal' marriage, so his charming 'sorry to disturb you' and spicy-food jokes are a welcome balance to Meghan’s Americanisms."