Meghan Markle pain recognised after heartbreaking Archie, Lilibet truth

Meghan Markle pain gets recognised after painful Archie, Lilibet truth

Meghan Markle earned support after she and her kids Archie and Lilibet returned to the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

The Duchess of Sussex was always in the headlines due to her estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, who has recently been accused of possessing content related to child pornography.

Meghan expressed her heartbreak over the matter and condemned her father's 'appalling' act. She also urged the authorities to take suitable action in order to protect innocent kids.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate issue personal statement after Meghan's heartbreak

The painful part of her statement was a revelations of keeping Archie and Lilibet away from their grandfather was this very reason.

However, Meghan's father denies these accusations, calling them a "bunch of lies."

Now, speaking of Meghan's pain, Angela Rayner told Sky News, "Meghan Markle has faced a tremendous amount of intrusion into her family. It must be difficult as a daughter to have all this out in the open.

"She’s made a statement, and she’s been very robust in that statement."

She added, "As a mother myself, I can understand the difficulty that that is for Meghan, and for it to be all over the news every day.

"Her estrangement from her father has been something that’s been in the press for some time. But she’s been really clear now, I think, on the reasons, some of the reasons, why that is the case.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle finally receives emotional apology after years of feud

"But at the heart of this, you’ve got a mother who is trying to raise her children and protect them, and to have a great family life, and that is obviously very difficult when you’re in the public eye."