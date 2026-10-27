Kendall Jenner romance sost Jacob Elordi James Bond role?

Jacob Elordi’s ongoing romance with Kendall Jenner may have cost him one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles.

It has been claimed that his connection to the Kardashian-Jenner world became a potential obstacle in the race to become the next James Bond.

According to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack commentary, the Frankenstein star had been tipped as a possible successor to Daniel Craig but is not among the actors reportedly testing for the iconic 007 role.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out for low-key movie date night

“The Bond people want mystery, sophistication and old-school glamour — not Kardashian-style celebrity exposure,” an unnamed insider told the publication. “Being linked to that world became a problem. They want 007 to feel untouchable, and this brought exactly the kind of attention they didn’t want.”

The remarks has fuelled speculation about whether the Euphoria alum’s growing association with Jenner could have affected his prospects of playing the legendary British spy.

However, no official confirmation has established that his personal life influenced the casting decision.

Shuter further suggested that the franchise's producers are particularly protective of Bond's carefully cultivated image.

“It’s about protecting the fantasy,” the insider said. “Bond isn’t supposed to be caught up in the Kardashian universe. The producers want an actor who makes audiences believe he’s 007, not someone whose personal life threatens to become the bigger story.”

Notably, Elordi, who rose to fame through The Kissing Booth before earning acclaim for Euphoria, Saltburn and Frankenstein, has become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young actors who could potentially be the next James Bond.

Moreover, the latest claims have emerged after debate about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ influence on their romantic partners’ careers resrufaced following Timothée Chalamet’s recent Oscar losses.

Some social media users have floated theories that the actor tends to lose whenever Kylie Jenner accompanies him to award ceremonies.

However, there is no credible evidence that Kylie has influenced Chalamet’s award outcomes, and his losses cannot be attributed to their relationship without supporting evidence.

Similarly, there is no verified evidence that Kendall played any role in Elordi’s missing out on the role of James Bond.

READ MORE: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner face 'Kardashian Curse' debate after Oscars