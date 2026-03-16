Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner face 'Kardashian Curse' debate after Oscars

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet face new blow after actor's Oscar loss

Timothee Chalamet's latest Oscars loss has revived the 'Kardashian Curse' debate as critics blame his relationship with Kylie Jenner to be the cause of his career downfall.

The 30-year-old actor lost the Academy Award to Michael B. Jordan, after running a thorough promotional campaign for his movie, Marty Supreme.

While the Dune star must have been disappointed, he didn't let it show as he participated in an standing ovation for Jordan and congratulated him.

In the wake of Chalamet's ballet-opera controversy, and then Oscars less, it set tongues wagging on social media, reigniting the controversy about the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Kardashian Curse is a longstanding rumour about men experiencing a career downfall when they are linked to any member of their family.

Despite the Beautiful Boy actor's success and awards before the Oscars 2026, social media sleuths directed their backlash towards his girlfriend of three years.

Many posts claimed that they saw the curse coming to life with Chalamet, while others criticised his ego and overconfidence for the surge of hate comments towards him.

Regardless of the backlash, Chalamet and the makeup mogul are going strong together.