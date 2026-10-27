Tom Brady's romance with Candice Swanepoel gets fresh details

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel reportedly have more in common than good genes and busy schedules.

The rumoured couple are said to have connected over parenthood, fitness and a shared commitment to healthy living.

According to People magazine, a source close to the pair said their lives as parents have helped bring them together.

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“[Swanepoel's] kids are younger, so much of her life revolves around them,” the source said. “She likes that Tom's a dad too. They're both very focused on their kids.”

Their fitness routines are reportedly another point of connection. “They're also both very into fitness and taking care of themselves. A healthy lifestyle is important to Candice, and she likes sharing that with someone she's dating.”

Swanepoel shares sons Anacan, 10, and Ariel, 8, with ex Hermann Nicoli. Brady has three children: Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, plus Jack, 19, with former partner Bridget Moynahan.

Us Weekly first reported the relationship on October 24, with an insider claiming the pair have been together “for a while.”

The connection reportedly makes practical sense, too. “They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient,” another source told People. “They're spending a lot of time together.”

A separate insider claimed the romance has been going on for “months,” adding that Swanepoel has been careful about keeping it private.

“She's been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating,” the source revealed. “When they have met up, they've gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

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Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the reported romance, and the pair have yet to be spotted together publicly.