‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle reacts to 'Sexiest Man Alive' title in disbelief

Noah Wyle has received a big surprise after being named People's Sexiest Man Alive at the age of 55.

However, the The Pitt star did not believe the news at first and thought someone was playing a joke on him.

Speaking to People, Noah said he never imagined he would receive such an honour. He even joked that he hoped his life would change for the better, although he expected his friends and family to tease him about it.

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His wife, Sara, was happy with the news. Noah said she felt the title showed that she had made a good choice in her husband.

The couple got married in 2014 and share daughter together.

His children also had their own reactions. His son joked that the title would make his life harder, while his older daughter was surprised and is expected to tease him about it for years.

Noah also shared what he thinks his former ER co star George Clooney might say about the honour. He hopes Clooney will be amused and proud of him.

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Despite the title, Noah admitted that he still feels shy when speaking as himself rather than playing a character.

The actor also revealed that becoming a father changed his life and helped him decide to leave ER in 2005.