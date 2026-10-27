AT&T 2024 data breach settlement could arrive by December: Here’s who qualifies

AT&T customers affected by two major data breaches in 2024 could begin receiving settlement payments in the coming weeks, following final court approval of a $177 million class action settlement.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, granted final approval on October 2, 2026. Under the agreement, payments must be distributed electronically or by paper check within 60 days of the “effective date.”

If no appeal is filed, the effective date is estimated around November 12, meaning payments can begin as early as December. However, most class members will likely receive funds in early 2027.

Eligibility is limited to current and former AT&T customers where personal information was exposed in one or both of the 2024 data breaches. This includes the March 2024 incident, which involved a dark web dataset containing names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers, and Social Security numbers affecting roughly 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former customers.

Another incident occurred in July 2024, which involved customer call and text records downloaded from a third-party cloud platform hosted by Snowflake, Inc., with data appearing from 2019 or earlier.

Eligible individuals would have received emails from “[email protected]” and were required to submit a claim form by December 18, 2025.

Those who filed could claim up to $5,000 for the March incident or up to $2,500 for the July incident with documented losses, or qualify for tiered cash payments based on whether their Social Security number was exposed.

Officials warn customers to beware of unsolicited messages requesting personal information or payment to release settlement funds. AT&T has admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement.