Finneas breaks the internet with new music teaser: 'BE4? The Favors?'

Finneas sent fans into overdrive on social media as he posted a snippet of an unreleased song while his sister Billie Eilish is rumoured to be gearing up for the release of her fourth album.

The 29-year-old musician shared a video of himself playing the guitar, which sparked an instant hype among fans who started to theorise whether the music belonged to his collaborative album with Eilish, or his band The Favors, or simply Finneas' solo music.

The 2001 hitmaker hasn't elaborated on the project he was hinting at in the video, but social media has gona haywire with speculations.

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Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "THIS IS HER BEST SONG EVER I CAN FEEL IT," referring to Finneas' longtime collaborator Eilish, while another added, "Wildflower.2 coming."

A third chimed in, "this could also be for Finneas' own music, he posted it in a secret account!" and "i feel like this is probably for his own music it just sounds like him and fcol was 2 years ago so it makes sense."

Someone added, "OMGG????????" and "Yesss a guitar song you know this about to be gooooddd."

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