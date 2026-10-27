Walmart Great Value Fruit Cocktail recalled over lead contamination fears: See lot numbers

Federal agencies have announced two major food recalls affecting products sold nationwide, including a Walmart canned fruit item linked to potential lead contamination and more than 1.5 million pounds of meat and poultry stored at unsafe temperatures.

The recall was initiated by Pacific Coast Producers on October 1, reporting around 44,064 cans of 15-ounce Great Value Fruit Cocktail in Fruit Juice from Concentrate due to potentially elevated lead levels. The FDA classified the recall as Class II on October 20, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences.

The affected cans were distributed to Walmart stores in Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming.

Consumers should check for lot number 6FC 04 C2263, UPC code 078742369570, and a best-by date of September 1, 2027.

Lead poisoning is harmful to anyone regardless of age; however, it is particularly dangerous in children, who can suffer from learning disabilities and behavioral problems. In adult patients, lead poisoning may cause kidney disease, high blood pressure, and cognitive issues. There have been no cases of illness.

On a separate note, Massachusetts-based company Kayem Foods Inc. issued a recall of over 1.58 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry due to complaints about their arrival being warm. The investigation showed that there had been some changes in temperature in the warehouse cooler and thus some bacteria could flourish within the "danger zone" between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F.

According to USDA's FSIS, the recall is a Class I, which indicates the highest level of risk to consumers' health. The products under recall were produced from March 31 to October 7, 2026, and sold across the United States as well as Hong Kong. Consumers are asked to look for establishment numbers EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, or EST. M 9520 under the USDA inspection mark. There have been no reports of any illness.