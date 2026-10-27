Katherine Ryan reveals Victoria Beckham never replied to her apology

Katherine Ryan opens up about Victoria Beckham snub

Katherine Ryan has spoken about what happened between her and Victoria Beckham after a joke on a BBC show upset the fashion designer.

The comedian made the joke on Have I Got News For You in November 2025. The BBC later received complaints about her remark and an investigation found that there was no good reason for the joke about Victoria.

Now, Katherine has revealed that Victoria contacted her directly and told her that she was offended. Speaking to Heat magazine, the comedian said she apologised and explained that she never meant to hurt anyone.

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She told Victoria, "I love you and I'm really sorry. This is just how I am and I certainly didn't mean to hurt any feelings".

However, Katherine said she never heard back after sending the apology. She has also made it clear that she does not plan to contact Victoria again, although she hopes they might make peace one day.

Meanwhile, Katherine has also shared her plans for more cosmetic surgery. After spending £25,000 on a facelift, she is thinking about having a fat transfer, despite knowing how dangerous the procedure can be.

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The comedian also revealed that she plans to have her breast implants removed. After breastfeeding for six years, Katherine said her breasts had become so large that she no longer wanted them that way.