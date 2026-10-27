Keanu Reeves joins Netflix's 'Maelstrom' after casting shakeup

Keanu Reeves is stepping into a dangerous new role as he joins Netflix’s action thriller Maelstrom, following Alan Ritchson’s exit from the film.

The project has been in the works for years, but it is now moving forward with the John Wick star leading the story.

Jaume Collet Serra, who is known for directing Carry On, will take charge of the film.

The story centers on a federal marshal who must protect the fiancée of an arms dealer. She wants witness protection so she can testify against him. Things, however, take a deadly turn when a hurricane hits the area.

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With communication cut off and help unable to reach them, the marshal and the woman must survive the storm while fighting off men sent by the arms dealer.

Ritchson’s reason for leaving the project has not been made public. Page Six first reported Reeves’ casting.

The film also has a long history in Hollywood as the script was sold to Warner Bros. in 1993, and Mark Bianculli is now revising it.

The original idea, moreover, was described as Die Hard during a hurricane.

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Reeves, meanwhile, built a strong name in action films through The Matrix and John Wick as he is also all set to return as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is scheduled for 2027.