'Kate & Allie' star Susan Saint James dies at 80 after cancer diagnosis

American actress Susan Saint James, best known for her roles in popular television series Kate & Allie and McMillan & Wife, has died at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Her representative confirmed the news of her sad demise on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The family paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress and remembered her for her kindness and generosity, adding that she always encouraged children to look after others.

Saint James' moment of fame came after she appeared as Peggy Maxwell in the The Name of the Game television series. Her acting prowess in the 1960s show later earned her three Emmy nominations and one win.

She also starred alongside Hollywood actor Rock Hudson in the detective series McMillan & Wife, which premiered in 1971.

The actress became widely known for her portrayal of Kate McArdle in the CBS sitcom Kate & Allie, which aired from 1984 to 1989.

In addition to television, Saint James appeared in several films, including Love at First Bite and How to Beat the High Cost of Living. She stepped away from acting after Kate & Allie ended in 1989 to spend more time with her family.

The actress also experienced a personal tragedy in November 2004 when her 14-year-old son Teddy died in a plane crash in Colorado.

Her husband, former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol, and another son, Charlie, survived the accident.

Saint James later devoted much of her time to charitable activities, particularly supporting the Special Olympics.

She is survived by her husband and four surviving children.