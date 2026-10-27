Trump's shortest-serving press secretary Katie Zacharia breaks silence on White House exit

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has broken her silence following White House exit October 16, 2026, after only five days at the job.

She expressed no regrets about accepting White House position or getting removed despite being shortest-serving press secretary in two terms of President Trump.

The 42-year-old mother of four, who returned to California following her dismissal earlier this month, revealed that she wanted her children to learn an important lesson from her short-lived tenure at the White House.

Speaking to the New York Post, Zacharia said she was proud of accepting Trump's offer and standing by her beliefs despite facing criticism.

She said the experience taught her to remain true to her character, concentrate on her responsibilities and not allow critics to define her.

Zacharia was appointed White House press secretary on October 9, replacing Karoline Leavitt, who had stepped down to spend more time with her family.

However, her first press briefing on October 13 attracted criticism after she appeared nervous, relied heavily on prepared remarks and answered questions from only three reporters.

She subsequently faced questions about her legal credentials after it emerged that she had never passed a state bar examination despite describing herself as a lawyer.

Zacharia defended her use of the title, maintaining that she had consulted legal professionals and held a law degree from Pepperdine University.

Her departure was confirmed on October 16, with Trump saying the position was not the right fit for her.

Interestingly, the president defended Zacharia against criticism over her qualifications, saying he had hired her for her loyalty rather than her legal expertise.

Despite the controversy, Zacharia said she remained supportive of Trump and considered serving in his administration an honour.

She added that her children had witnessed their mother accept one of the most demanding jobs in Washington, something she hoped would encourage them to face criticism with courage.