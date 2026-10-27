Ariana Grande earns rare milestone with 'eternal sunshine deluxe' album

Ariana Grande just kicked off a rare milestone with her eternal sunshine deluxe album, brighter days ahead and fans are celebrating all over social media.

The 33-year-old pop superstar has crossed 100 million streams on all her 19 tracks from the deluxe album, on Spotify.

The petal hitmaker has now added the milestone to the list of her achievements while she enjoys her hiatus from music after concluding her tour.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande follows Billie Eilish's footsteps for big decision: 'Collab?'

Fans flocked to the comments and applauded Grande, writing, "best deluxe of the century," and "Go off mother!!!"

A third chimed in, "She did her big one with this masterpiece," and "Congrats, her best album for a reason," wrote one.

While others gushed, "HIT ALBUM," and "Queen."

READ MORE: Ariana Grande reacts to VMAs win from home amid her break from spotlight