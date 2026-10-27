Christina Applegate speaks out after 'misdiagnosed'

Christina Applegate has shared an emotional message for people living with multiple sclerosis, even after learning that she was wrongly diagnosed with the condition.

The Dead to Me actress revealed that doctors told her in 2021 that she had MS.

However, she recently learned that she does not have the disease. The news left her confused because she is still dealing with serious health problems.

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler on October 27, Christina made it clear that she still feels close to people living with MS.

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“You guys are my people,” she said. “Even though I don’t have this disease, I have fallen in love with everyone that we know—listeners and our friends—that have MS and I’m still your warrior.”

The actress also promised to keep speaking up for the community. “I still feel like part of this community. No matter what, I love you,” she added.

Christina has explained that learning about the misdiagnosis has not made her health struggles any easier.

She still suffers from pain and difficulty moving her legs, and doctors are trying to find out what is causing her symptoms.

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The 54 year old admitted that she sometimes questions her own pain because she no longer has an answer for it.