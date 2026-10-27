Royal family shares crucial details hours after Meghan's latest setback

King Charles leaves UK hours after Meghan's latest setback

King Charles arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday for his first stop, marking the beginning of a highly significant tour. He will be staying there for three days.

The royal family confirmed the historic news on its official Instagram account, revealing the King's inspiring mission amid reports that London’s Metropolitan Police allegedly misplaced a letter containing serious allegations against Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle.

The Palace wrote: "The King is currently en route to The Bahamas – the first stop in this year's Autumn Tour."

King Charles has shared the list of programmes the monarch will attend during his nine-day visit to three countries.

The tour will take him to the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda, where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from November 1-4.

Jamaica, which is not on the itinerary for this trip by King Charles, made its stance clear in September, filing a $10bn slavery reparations petition in London.

That was the first time a British Commonwealth state has taken legal action pursuing “the cause of reparatory justice.”

The petition is due to be heard by a UK privy council in March next year. The UK has, so far, refused to formally apologise or pay reparations for slavery.

READ MORE: King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen Camilla