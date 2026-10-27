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King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen Camilla

Royal reporters join King Charles and Queen Camilla for 'promising future'

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to the Caribbean for a royal tour.

The King has begun the visit in the Bahamas, with the Queen due to join him later as the royal couple travel to Guyana before heading to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The trip comes at a delicate moment, with renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in the transatlantic slave trade and pay reparations to countries affected by its legacy. 

Read More: King Charles office releases first statement as Meghan gives up 'revenge'

The British government has ruled out both demands, leaving the royal visit unfolding against a backdrop of difficult historical questions and political sensitivities.

Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's royal editor, has travelled to the region to follow the King's engagements, offering an insight into a tour that will see him navigate the complexities of Britain's shared history with the Caribbean.

Read More: King Charles' team issues immediate warning to avoid danger

Although the monarchy does not determine government policy, Charles has previously acknowledged the suffering caused by slavery. 

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