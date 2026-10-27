Bolsonaro goes missing after losing Brazil election, sparking escape rumours

Brazilian politician Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday’s presidential election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has missed the deadline to surrender his passport to the police.

Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to Lula and reacted to his passport cancellation ruling, saying, “I never thought about leaving the country.” His passport was cancelled by a judge in a ruling related to a criminal case against the far-right senator just minutes after the presidential election results were announced.

An Argentinian news website has reported that the U.S. President Donald Trump’s favoured candidate has allegedly fled to Argentina and was supposed to land in the US via a private jet; however, the plane did not take off.

According to Infobae, Bolsonaro reportedly crossed into Argentina on Monday night.

Argentinian television channel Todo Noticias also reported that the 45-year-old politician had allegedly crossed the border on foot but abandoned his travel plans after reports about his whereabouts emerged.

However, Argentine authorities have denied having any record of Bolsonaro entering the country, leaving his whereabouts uncertain.

Brazilian federal police are now trying to determine whether the senator crossed the border illegally, as immigration records do not show him leaving Brazil through an official checkpoint.

The development comes after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports by 11am Tuesday and prohibited him from leaving the country.

The ruling is linked to an investigation into the senator's alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme worth approximately $905 million involving betting companies.

Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is living in self-imposed exile in the United States, had suggested before Sunday's election that Flavio should leave Brazil if he lost.

Their father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently under house arrest following his conviction over an attempted coup.

Bolsonaro secured 48.21% of the vote in Sunday's presidential election but lost to Lula, whose victory secured him a fourth presidential term.

His possible departure has also raised questions about the future of the Bolsonaro family's political influence, with analysts suggesting that other right-wing leaders could emerge following the election defeat.