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GTA VI launch could disrupt workplaces, NFL viewing, survey finds

GTA VI launch expected to disrupt work schedules and sports viewing across US

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

GTA VI launch could disrupt workplaces, NFL viewing, survey finds
GTA VI launch could disrupt workplaces, NFL viewing, survey finds 

With Grand Theft Auto VI set to launch on November 19, a new survey suggests the highly anticipated game could significantly disrupt workplaces and entertainment habits across the United States.

The survey conducted by GameSquare collected data from 1,000 full-time U.S. employees who identify as gamers and found that 10% plan to skip work on launch day, while another 30% are considering taking time off.

Among those considering time off, 36% said they would call in sick. Moreover, 42% of respondents believed they might be less productive after the game’s release.

The findings suggest intentions ahead of the launch and do not establish how many people will actually miss work. GameSquare described the survey as nationally representative, but cautioned the results shouldn’t be interpreted as representing all U.S. workers.

The release could also compete with other entertainment for players’ attention. 70% of respondents said they might skip sports they normally watch to spend more time gaming, and 42% said they would be less likely to watch NFL games during the first weekend after release.

39% said the game made them less likely to see “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” on its opening weekend.

Participants estimated that they would play for 15 hours in the first weekend, while serious players would play for 20 hours, with 80% of participants saying that they would stay up all night playing. Participants also estimated that 84% of them would purchase the game, and that they would spend $400 on purchasing the game and its accessories.

Economists have estimated the cost at a billion dollars worth of productivity, although Fortune has stated that the figure is not based on any published study.

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