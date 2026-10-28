Val Chmerkovskiy tells 'Dancing with the Stars' costar Jenna Dewan he's sorry

Val Chmerkovskiy has apologised to his Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Dewan on camera, after a one-week suspension that forced him to sit out part of the season.

The apology aired in the rehearsal package for Horror Movie Night, which was broadcast on Tuesday 27 October.

“I am so sorry for all of that chaos, you did not deserve that,” he told her.

Read more: Kim Kardashian on 'DWTS': 'I would honestly cry

Dewan said she forgave him, and the pair went straight back to rehearsing their Argentine tango.

The suspension followed a row with judge Carrie Ann Inaba. According to reports, Inaba questioned a lift in a samba performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her partner Harry Shum Jr. on Super Bowl Night on 13 October.

Chmerkovskiy responded with a TikTok post that appeared to reference the Fresh Prince and Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap.

The post was later deleted. Inaba replied on her Instagram Story, writing: “So this is what we are doing now?” He apologised publicly on 15 October and said he had contacted her directly.

On 17 October, BBC Studios, the show’s producer, announced he would sit out the following broadcast, calling the post inappropriate and inconsistent with the show’s standards.

Alan Bersten, who had already been eliminated with Giada De Laurentiis, stepped in on 20 October.

Chmerkovskiy had choreographed the Viennese waltz and given Bersten permission to make changes.

Dewan said they had two and a half days to prepare, and they danced to Unchained Melody as a tribute to her mother, Nancy, who joined them on the floor.

Inaba gave Dewan her first 10 of the season and the couple scored 37 out of 40.

Chmerkovskiy’s return then brought a warmer note. After the Argentine tango, Inaba opened her critique by praising his choreography, calling it incredible, and the couple scored a nine out of ten from her.

Read more: Val Chmerkovskiy breaks silence after DWTS suspension