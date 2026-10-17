Kim Kardashian on 'DWTS': 'I would honestly cry

Kim Kardashian says she would return to Dancing with the Stars if her whole family joined her.

The All’s Fair star, 45, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where Kimmel asked about her stint on the ABC show.

She competed in season seven in 2008 with Mark Ballas and finished 11th, going out three weeks in.

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She admitted she hated it.

“I would honestly cry in my trailer, like, every single night, praying to get kicked off,” she said. She said she was so shy that she couldn’t get into it. She has “never danced again”, she added, saying, “I am traumatised.”

But she recently watched her old performance.

Her sister Kylie put it on the big screen at a family poker night about three weeks ago, because half of those present didn’t know she had done it.

Kardashian said she remembered some of her moves and wished she had the confidence then that she has now.

That gave her an idea: “Could you imagine if we did like a Kardashian-Jenner whole season of all of us, like, competing against each other?”

Her sisters loved it, she said, though she doubted the show would go for it.

She noted that her brother Rob was “so good”, and he finished second in season 13 in 2011.

“I would just want us all back,” she said. “I don’t know if they bring people back, but I’d do it.” Kimmel told her they would “definitely bring you back”.

Dancing with the Stars has had only one All-Stars season, in 2012.

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