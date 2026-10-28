Kim Kardashian says parenting with Kanye West 'big burden'

Kim Kardashian has said that having children with someone she does not get along with is “a big burden”, while insisting she will “never not worry” about ex-husband Kanye West.

The comments come from her new book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, as reported by Us Weekly.

Kardashian, 46, said she worries about West “every day”, adding: “All the time.” She said: “I’ll never not worry about him.”

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Kardashian said their four children, North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, would never know about the conflict between their parents, and that she tries to forget the negative things that have happened.

She said her therapist tells her to raise her boundaries, but that they manage to co-parent without much conflict.

She described the current situation as “pretty smooth for a while”, which she thinks is because they do not talk much.

When they do see each other, they hug, and she said she is close with his family.

She communicates with him through his wife, Bianca Censori, or his manager, and when the children ask where he is, she often says he is travelling.

Kardashian said she keeps an open-door policy, inviting West over often for dinner and sleepovers, including last Christmas Eve, and said she plans to do so again.

She said she will sweep “everything under the rug”, including things he has said about her, so that the children can see their father.

She said he “always seems to pick himself up”, which makes her sad, and that she does not think things will improve. “I pray it does. For my kids,” she said.

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