Kim Kardashian confirms Kanye West likes to give 'makeovers' to partners

As Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori insists that he does not control her fashion choices, the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is painting a different picture.

In Jonathan Van Meter’s new book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, the Kardashians star opens up about her decade-long relationship with Ye, revealing that he gave her a total “fashion makeover” when they first began dating in 2011.

“I didn’t even know what that meant. But I was open: ‘Sure! Dress me up!’” Kim said, according to an excerpt obtained via US Weekly.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles Kanye West's 'psychotic breaks'

After she gave her go-ahead, “a team of stylists” appeared in her Abington home.

“He put me in this black Givenchy leather dress and a pair of Tom Ford snakeskin shoes and took me to a Lakers game,” Kim revealed. “I came home and there were shoes piled up almost to the ceiling that had been taken out of my closet and I only had two pairs left — that Kanye’s team kept. I almost started to cry. ‘But I spent years collecting them!’ And then there were racks and racks of new clothes, designers I’d never heard of before, like Lanvin.”

Kim admitted she “didn’t know anything about high fashion” at the time, but that all changed when Ye came into the picture. “There were all these fashion books piled up. It was time to get to work and learn,” she said, adding that Kanye helped her gain “so much confidence.”

Her account comes amid scrutiny over Ye's influence on wife Bianca Censori’s revealing outfits. While sources previously claimed he controlled her wardrobe, Bianca rejected that suggestion, telling Vanity Fair in February, “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do.”

She added, “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”



READ MORE: Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?