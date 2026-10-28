Miranda Lambert on Blake Shelton divorce: 'Not a fun time'

Miranda Lambert has looked back on her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, calling it “not a fun time” and saying she poured the pain into around 75 songs.

The country star, 42, spoke on the 27 October episode of songwriter Ross Golan’s podcast And The Writer Is….

She said the split was hard to go through in the public eye, particularly while she was on tour.

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She then moved back to Nashville and “dove headfirst into songwriting”, using what she called the misery as raw material.

Lambert said she wrote about 75 songs in roughly the first four months after the move, though she also said it was more like a year.

The period fed into her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, and she contrasted it with Platinum, which she wrote specifically for that record.

She described the time as “magical” and said she grew as a songwriter and as a vocalist.

Lambert and Shelton, 50, dated for around ten years and were married for four before announcing their split in 2015.

Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, after meeting him in 2018. Shelton began dating Gwen Stefani in late 2015 and married her in 2021.

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