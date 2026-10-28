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Halle Berry Instagram post sparks courtroom clash with Olivier Martinez

Judge rejects Olivier Martinez bid to reopen evidence

By
Web Desk
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Published October 28, 2026

Halle Berry Instagram post sparks courtroom clash with Olivier Martinez
Halle Berry Instagram post sparks courtroom clash with Olivier Martinez

A judge has refused Olivier Martinez’s attempt to reopen evidence in his custody battle with Halle Berry, after a post on the actress’s Instagram account led to a tense exchange in court on Monday 27 October.

The post, a story on Berry’s account, read: “If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with the father.” 

It appeared to be aimed at Martinez. 

Read more: Judge orders Halle Berry to stay away from ex and son over abuse claims

Sources close to Berry told TMZ she did not make the post, that the account appeared to have been hacked, and that her team is investigating how it was published.

Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, asked the court to reopen evidence. 

He argued that Berry had breached a temporary restraining order and said he wanted to question her about the post, which he said was “disturbing my client’s peace, disturbing my client’s calm.”

Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, hit back hard. 

She described the request as a “last-minute grasp at straws, nothing more than a witch hunt”, and said Baghdaserians wanted to reopen evidence in front of the press to continue what she called a “false narrative.” 

Judge Shelley Kaufman denied the motion.

Berry and Martinez are in a contentious custody dispute over their 13-year-old son. 

The boy has already testified at a hearing on Martinez’s request for a restraining order. 

That testimony was held behind closed doors, and both parents were ordered out of the courtroom.

Read more: Halle Berry's son allowed to testify in custody dispute with ex

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