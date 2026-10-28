Barry Keoghan has skin-tightening treatment after online abuse

Barry Keoghan has been filmed having a skin-tightening cosmetic treatment months after saying that online abuse over his looks had become “a problem”.

In a video posted on 23 October by Dermaspa owner Nilam Holmes, the 34-year-old Saltburn star is seen lying on a treatment table while she works on his cheeks, nose and jawline.

It was his second session of XERF, a non-invasive, needle-free procedure that uses radio frequency to lift and tighten skin.

Read more: Barry Keoghan opens up on ‘the nasty side' of fame

“I feel better about myself,” Keoghan says in the clip, adding: “I look better.”

The video follows comments Keoghan made in March on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

He said: “There’s a lot of hate online,” and described “a lot of abuse of how I look.” He said it had made him “shy away” and “go inside myself”, that he avoids going out, and that “it’s becoming a problem.”

He deactivated his Instagram in 2024 and said he had removed himself from social media, though he still checks how his public appearances are received.

Keoghan is currently filming Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II and Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics, in which he plays Ringo Starr alongside Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Holmes says she has also worked with Joe Alwyn, Chris Appleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nicole Scherzinger.

Read more: Why Barry Keoghan is stepping back from the spotlight?