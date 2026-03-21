Why Barry Keoghan is stepping back from the spotlight?

It’s not all red carpet and applause for Barry Keoghan – and he’s not pretending otherwise.

The 33-year-old actor got candid during a recent chat on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, revealing that the internet’s darker corners are starting to take a real toll.

“I think I removed myself from online, but I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received. And it’s not nice,” Barry said in a clip shared by Elite Daily.

“There’s a lot of hate online. It’s a lot of abuse of how I look.”

And it’s not just a passing annoyance – it’s changing how he lives.

“And I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem,” he admitted.

“So yeah, I don’t have to hide away because I am hiding away. I don’t have to go to places because I actually don’t go to places because of these things. But when that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem because then you don’t even want to be on screen anymore.”

That last part hits hard – because when an actor starts avoiding the screen, we all lose.

But the most gut-punch moment? It’s not even about him.

“It is disappointing for the fans, but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older,” Barry shared.