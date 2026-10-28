Winter onset expected in Karachi in mid-December: PMD

A representational image of people warming their hands on a bonfire to save themselves from cold waves during the winter season. — APP

KARACHI: Winter in Karachi is expected to begin from mid-December, while the metropolis is expected to experience hot and dry weather in the coming weeks, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said temperatures in Karachi could remain between 36℃ and 38℃ until the end of October, with daytime temperatures likely to reach 37℃ until November 6.

After November 6, daytime temperatures are expected to decline to around 35℃, it added.

The department said nights in Karachi will remain cool during November, while daytime weather was likely to stay clear and sunny.

The forecast suggests that Karachi will continue to experience hot weather over the next several weeks, with daytime temperatures gradually declining as November progresses.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast above-normal temperatures in Karachi during November, saying daytime temperatures could range between 33℃ and 35℃, while night-time readings are expected to remain between 19℃ and 22℃ throughout the month.

The normal daytime temperature for Karachi in November is 32.6℃, while the usual night-time temperature is 17.7℃.

The forecast had suggested that both daytime and night-time temperatures may remain above these monthly averages.