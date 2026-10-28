Tom Cruise stuns Prince William, Palace with Princess Kate remark

Tom Cruise's short but impressive remark about Princess Catherine left Prince William speechless, sparking a frenzy inside the Palace.

The Hollywood megastar's glowing praise for the future Queen has ignited fresh excitement and royal speculation, as the action hero showed no hesitation in expressing his true feelings for the Princess.

And of course, Catherine shone brighter than ever while being admired by the heartthrob himself, but what truly melted hearts was William's reaction.

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The future monarch celebrated the moment with pride, clearly loving watching his beloved wife glow, his telling gesture speaking volumes of love for his much-adored Princess.

At 64, Tom Cruise has spent a career making women swoon, but this time, he was the one doing the fawning, over the elegant royal, unable to take his adoring eyes off Kate.

He couldn't stop gushing about the future Queen after she and William graced the premiere of his new movie at the star-studded London event.

"She's got a great sense, incredible sense of humor," Cruise raved. "I mean, obviously very intelligent and fun."

"They're so charismatic and so elegant," he enthused about the royal couple, before zeroing in again on Kate and the spectacular gown she wore for the occasion.

The three-time-divorced Mission: Impossible daredevil even gave William a hearty pat on the back for landing his beautiful bride.

"William did well," Cruise declared with a smile. "Way to go, smart choice. Yeah, I gotta give it to William. Way to go. Smart choice."

Maybe Cruise's choice of words wasn't so smart, however. Sources say William threw a "bit of a jealous hissy fit" behind the scenes when he realised just how much attention Kate and Cruise were getting.

"No one expected Tom to be so openly smitten. William's face said it all," a palace insider claimed.

They added: "Kate just smiled, but William froze. He never imagined Hollywood's biggest star would be so utterly captivated by his wife."

In a truly chivalrous moment, the actor graciously took Kate's hand and helped her down a flight of stairs as William walked nearby, a gesture of pure respect and admiration that left the entire Palace amazed.

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