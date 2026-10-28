Princess Anne welcomes special member to family fold amid ongoing rifts

Princess Anne took on an important role for the royal family as she performed a meaningful task as headlines of family conflicts run swirl in the media.

King Charles’s sister made room and welcomed a special member to the family in show of solidarity and goodwill.

Peter Phillips, who married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate wedding ceremony in the summer this year, also welcomed a new daughter to the family fold.

READ MORE: Princess Anne makes heartfelt gesture for Harriet Sperling's daughter

While Peter shares two daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, with ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, Harriet has 15-year-old daughter, Georgina, whom she shares with her ex-husband Antonio St John Sperling.

It is always a challenge to find a space of your own in a new family, but the royals “warmly welcomed” the teenager.

The Princess Royal, who is a doting grandmother, was delighted to have the new addition to the family. She was understood to be “overjoyed”.

“Anne’s so happy for Peter – she’s not seen him smile like this since he was a boy,” an insider told New Idea.

“She’s welcomed Harriet and Georgina into the family with open arms – even the naturally guarded Zara adores her new step-niece.”

Moreover, both Savannah and Isla “adore” their stepsister and the “trio have become quite a force to be reckoned with”.

“You couldn’t ask for a more perfectly blended family,” our source remarked.

READ MORE: Princess Anne announces new overseas trip in November

The update comes at a time when the relations between Prince William and Prince Harry have gotten to a worse point. Despite Harry returning to the UK and the King having cracked open the door for his son, William reportedly has no interest in reconciling with his estranged brother.