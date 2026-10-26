Princess Anne announces new overseas trip with major engagement in November

As several senior royals prepare for upcoming overseas engagements, Princess Anne is the latest member of the Royal Family to announce an international trip.

The Princess Royal will travel to South Africa in early November to attend a major Commonwealth agriculture conference in her capacity as president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC).

Anne is scheduled to visit the Republic of South Africa from 3 to 4 November for the 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference.

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The announcement was shared by Majesty Magazine on its official social media account.

Her visit comes during a busy period for the Royal Family, with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh departed for their joint trip to Finland, while.

Princess Anne has served as president of the RASC since 2011, continuing a family legacy closely associated with the organisation.

She took on the position following the retirement of her father, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who established the society in 1957 and served as its inaugural president for more than five decades.

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The annual conference provides a platform for delegates to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture across member countries.