Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato take over internet with collab teasers

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato celebrate their friendship after reconnecting

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are seemingly teasing a collaboration for the ages, as the two former Disney stars and best friends dropped subtle hints on social media.

The Rare Beauty founder shared throwback pictures via her business account and paid homage to the history that she shared with Lovato which ended in a long estrangement.

However, the two have let bygones be bygones and reconnected earlier this year which has skyrocketed fans' expectations for a possible collab.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato celebrate their friendship after reconnecting

As soon as they saw the teasers, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "They’re about to break the internet," and "I miss their friendship so much. Can they just have the biggest heart to heart and be the best of friends again?"

A third chimed in, "The room is giving so princess protection program vibes," while another emotional fan added, "im going to cry."

More exclaimed, "the fact that only millennials and early gen z will be able to fully grasp how INSANE this is," and "the way this is looping back to the barney era is so full circle it hurts."

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