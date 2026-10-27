Selena Gomez lands in scathing backlash for acting in 'OMITB'

Selena Gomez has a new season of Only Murders In the Building coming out in December but critics on social media are heavily disappointed by her performance in the show.

As the new season draws closer to its release date, social media flooded with negative feedback of her acting in the earlier seasons.

Viewers declared that the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker "ruined" the show for them despite the fact that she won an Emmy for her role.

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Flocking to X, one critic wrote, "she has the talent of a wet paper towel," and "It's giving Disney."

While one exclaimed, "ENUNCIATE," and another noted, "Love Selena but boy is this proof what plastic surgery does to you... and her voice... why is she not enunciating her words and slurring everything?"

Someone chimed in, "She gets all of these sympathy award nominations but this performance doesn’t deserve anything," and "Is the 'acting' in the room with us?"

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