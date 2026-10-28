Brad Pitt dealt another heartbreaking blow by his six children

Brad Pitt is reportedly heartbroken as his relationship with his six children continues to suffer.

The actor has been trying to find a way back into their lives, but things have become even harder as they have reportedly changed their phone numbers.

According to a source who spoke to Mail Online, Pitt can no longer contact his children directly. Despite the situation, he still hopes that one day they will be able to rebuild their relationship.

The source said, “He'll do everything in his power to unite with them again.”

The family problems have been going on for years. Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 after an alleged incident on a private plane. Jolie later filed for divorce. Pitt denied the abuse allegations, and he was not charged following investigations into the incident.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt breaks silence on painful period after difficult chapter with Angelina Jolie

Since then, some of their children have taken steps to remove Pitt from their surnames. Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne have all filed paperwork to drop his name. Knox has also reportedly used Jolie as his surname on his school diploma.

Now, Pitt reportedly hopes that Jolie spending more time outside the United States could give him a chance to reconnect with his children. He is also said to be asking close friends for advice on how to approach them.

However, rebuilding these relationships may not be easy after years of family problems.