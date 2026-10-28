Tom Brady sparks feud between Victoria's Secret models

Tom Brady romance with Candice Swanepoel reportedly caused massive trouble in her 15 year friendship with model Joan Smalls.

The retired NFL star, who got divorced Gisele Bündchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, reportedly been dating Candice for many months.

The pair both live in Miami and have been careful to keep their relationship private.

However, the news has not gone down well with Joan, who was reportedly involved with Tom before her friend began dating him. Candice had allegedly encouraged Joan to end her relationship with the former quarterback, making her own romance with him even more difficult for their friendship.

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The two models have known each other for 15 years and have worked together on several fashion projects. But their close bond now appears to be in trouble.

Fans noticed that Candice and Joan had unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to reports, Joan also called out people she felt had betrayed her in comments that were later deleted.

While the friendship drama continues, Tom's former wife Gisele reportedly has no problem with his new romance. Sources said the two models were never close friends, despite working for Victoria's Secret.

Neither Candice nor Joan has publicly addressed the reported fallout, leaving fans wondering whether their long friendship can survive the situation.