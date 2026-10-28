Travis Kelce fears one thing about marriage to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce joked about his marriage to Taylor Swift while reacting to Prince William's funny story about their first famous selfie together.

The story go back to June 2024, when Taylor was performing at London's Wembley Stadium.

William attended the concert with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they then posed for a selfie with Taylor and her then boyfriend Travis.

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The picture quickly became a big moment for fans. It was the first time Taylor and Travis had shared a photo of themselves together on social media.

However, William recently revealed that he had tried to move Travis out of the picture. He wanted a photo with Taylor and his children, but Travis kept coming back into the frame.

Travis has now responded to William's comments on the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason.

The football star joked that William probably wanted a picture that he could keep forever. At that time, Travis was only Taylor's boyfriend, and nobody knew what the future held for their relationship.

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He then shared a funny wish about their marriage, saying, "Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn't go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good."

Travis also sent a friendly shout out to William, showing that he took the whole situation in good humour.