Spanish Cup matches suspended after deadly train collision in Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has suspended all of its 24 Copa del Rey matches on Wednesday, after a serious collision between two trains near Madrid killed at least 64 people and injured dozens.

The announcement came hours after the crash in the province of Toledo, where a train from Madrid to Seville hit another train near the towns of Mora and Orgaz.

Spanish police said at least 58 people were injured when the train crashed, with several carriages derailed, and rescue teams were still combing the debris for bodies.

The RFEF has announced that the games will be suspended as a gesture of respect for the victims of the crash and sympathy with their families.

The federation also announced that the postponed fixtures' new dates and kick-off time would be communicated in the upcoming days.

Among the affected matches were Real Betis' first-round clash against Navalcarnero, Valencia's visit to Tavernes and Celta Vigo's match against Salamanca.

The accident also disrupted railway services between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia, affecting travel arrangements for several football clubs and supporters.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The suspension applies only to Wednesday's 24 first-round matches, while fixtures played on Tuesday remain unaffected.

Thursday's Copa del Rey matches have not been postponed, and Spain's La Liga has yet to announce any changes to the weekend's league fixtures.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were not scheduled to participate in Wednesday's matches, as both clubs are due to enter the competition in the round of 32 in December.