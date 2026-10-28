Junior Andre reveals creepy experience at Katie Price’s house

Junior Andre has shared a scary childhood memory with his sister Princess, revealing how they once heard strange footsteps inside their mum Katie Price's old house.

The siblings, who are now appearing on Celebrity Race Across the World, spoke about the experience on the Not My Bagg podcast. When asked about their childhood, Junior said their memories were sometimes scary rather than funny.

He explained that he and Princess were around nine and 11 when the incident happened. They were sleeping in the same bedroom on the top floor of Katie's old house.

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One night, they heard footsteps coming up the stairs. The lights were on, and they even had the family dog with them because they were already feeling scared.

Princess said the sound was even more frightening because they could hear the footsteps moving across the carpet.

At first, the two thought their mum might be playing a joke on them. But when nobody answered their calls, they became even more frightened.

Junior said they had experienced several strange things together that both could remember clearly.

Princess also recalled another incident at the same house years later. She felt as if someone was standing in front of her, leaving her terrified.

The siblings' story has now given fans a glimpse into a childhood memory they clearly have not forgotten.