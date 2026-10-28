Katie Price's split from Lee Andrews takes new turn amid documentary buzz

The new doc will expose the conman's shady world and feature those who have lost money as a result of his alleged swindling

Katie Price is reportedly set to expose Lee Andrews in a new swindler- style documentary.

The former glamour model,48, will join a number of people who claim to have fallen victim to the alleged fraudster.

Source claim the new documentary, with Sky, will expose the conman's shady world and feature those who have lost money as a result of his alleged swindling.

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According to The Sun, the show will come from production company Mindhouse which is co-owned by Louis Theroux.

'This show examines the full story of Lee Andrews and the people he has affected,' a show insider said.

'As with all Sky/Mindhouse documentaries this will be a 360 look at the story. It won't centre on a single contributor but will feature a range of voices to uncover the truth behind the headlines.'

Last month, it was reported that Katie had texted Lee to tell him she wanted to split, after discovering the self-professed millionaire had £2.22 in his bank account.

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