Travis Kelce reacts to Prince William's attempt to steal Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence after Prince William's attempt to steal Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has finally reacted to Prince William's latest admission about Taylor Swift and his attempt to kick the NFL player out of his viral selfie with the singer.

The Prince of Wales, during his surprise appearance on The Graham Norton show last week, revealed that he had tried to shun the NFL star from the infamous group selfie with his now-wife, Taylor Swift.

The selfie, taken during the pop star's Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London on William's 42nd birthday in 2024, was the first social media post that depicted the now-married couple together.

READ MORE: Prince William risks Travis wrath with shock admission about Taylor Swift

William told Norton: “I hadn’t appreciated the significance, and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo…But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason replied to the comments on an episode of New Heights this week, a podcast the pair host together.

“I get it, man. I think we all get it,” Travis said of the incident.

“I was just a boyfriend at that point. You know? I wasn’t her husband yet," alluding to the early stage of his and Swift's relationship.

The athelete's comment appear to be a hilarious warning to the Prince that now, as her husband, he won't let anyone steal her away from him.

Jason defended the royal, saying that William’s stance had been “very understandable”.

He went on to joke about the podcast production team editing the photo to remove his brother and offering to send the revised version to Buckingham Palace, saying: “I've got to ship that to him.

"Just send it to Buckingham Palace. You think it’ll get to him?”

The future monarch recalled taking a “selfie” with his two eldest children alongside Swift and Kelce, a photo that incidentally “hard launched” the American stars' relationship.

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